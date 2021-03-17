Qtum Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $595.06 million and approximately $385.65 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $6.06 or 0.00010935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000111 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,242,368 coins and its circulating supply is 98,208,565 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

