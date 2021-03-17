QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Crestline Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 276.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,150 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 169,000 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 3.7% of Crestline Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $35,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Standpoint Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.27. The stock had a trading volume of 284,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,905,421. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $150.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

