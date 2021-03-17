QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,672 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.95. The stock had a trading volume of 379,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,905,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

