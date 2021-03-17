Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 107,752 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.73% of Qualys worth $82,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,922,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in Qualys by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $1,347,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,935 shares in the company, valued at $28,666,394.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,294 shares of company stock valued at $5,361,520 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $103.02 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $148.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.79 and a 200-day moving average of $104.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

