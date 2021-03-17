Quant Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can currently be bought for $44.95 or 0.00076354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $542.68 million and approximately $11.61 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002631 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

QNT is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

Quant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

