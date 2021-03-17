Quantis Network (QUAN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $70.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $22,050.40 and $70.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $255.30 or 0.00460568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00063192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.99 or 0.00144308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00056281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00080188 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.61 or 0.00580191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

