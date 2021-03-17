Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.47

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 644581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Quantum in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quantum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $516.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 2.55.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 13,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $84,797.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regan J. Macpherson sold 8,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $57,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,372 shares of company stock worth $530,929 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Quantum by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Quantum by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

