Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $24.56 million and $101,022.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000568 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,815.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,827.08 or 0.03106468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.01 or 0.00350259 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.70 or 0.00917623 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $237.40 or 0.00403629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.50 or 0.00332393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.90 or 0.00246360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00021172 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,524,868 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

