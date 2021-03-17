Quark (QRK) Price Reaches $0.0111 on Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Quark has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $448.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quark has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

