Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given New $341.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $371.00 to $341.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 145.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.67.

Shares of QDEL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.63. 8,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,093. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.26.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. On average, analysts expect that Quidel will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $917,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,699.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quidel by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quidel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,733,000 after purchasing an additional 99,018 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Quidel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quidel by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

