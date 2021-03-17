Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.67.

QDEL stock opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $306.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.26.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quidel will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Quidel by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quidel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,733,000 after purchasing an additional 99,018 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Quidel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quidel by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

