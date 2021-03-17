Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target Cut to $341.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $371.00 to $341.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 145.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QDEL. Raymond James reduced their target price on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.67.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,093. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. Analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,208.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter worth about $1,212,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 463.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.