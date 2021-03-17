Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Raymond James

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.67.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.26. Quidel has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 463.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

