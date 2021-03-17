Quiztok Price Hits $0.0834 on Major Exchanges (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, Quiztok has traded 69.8% higher against the dollar. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $53.13 million and $145.13 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok token can now be purchased for $0.0834 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quiztok alerts:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 77.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Quiztok

QTCON is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,381,702 tokens. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.