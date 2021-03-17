QunQun Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, QunQun has traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. QunQun has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $473,657.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a token. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

