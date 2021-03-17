QunQun Price Up 32.7% Over Last Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 32.7% against the dollar. One QunQun token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $500,611.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QunQun

QUN is a token. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

