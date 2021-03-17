Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Sells $80,600.00 in Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,672,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,206,132.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Quotient Technology stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,108. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 0.85. Quotient Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $142.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.91 million. Equities analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 409.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 22,641 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

