R. Scapa Declaration Of James Sells 13,916 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $852,911.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $852,911.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

R. Scapa Declaration Of James also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 18,183 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,203,169.11.

On Tuesday, January 19th, R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 17,737 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,076,103.79.

ALTR stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $68.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. Equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,582 shares of the software’s stock worth $175,125,000 after purchasing an additional 425,460 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock worth $37,249,000 after buying an additional 337,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,377 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 53,597 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 70,674 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 51,674 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 336.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,975 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 47,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

