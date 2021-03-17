RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RADA. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $615.88 million, a P/E ratio of 209.33 and a beta of 1.09.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,071,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 63,844 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,423,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after buying an additional 15,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 358,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 534,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

