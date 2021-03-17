Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.45

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.45 and last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 99439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDN. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5,746.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Radian Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

