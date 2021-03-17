Radicle Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.89 Million (RAD)

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Radicle has a market capitalization of $83.55 million and $1.89 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for about $17.04 or 0.00028870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radicle has traded 52.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $272.90 or 0.00462436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00061894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00143828 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00055422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00078707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.00604508 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Radicle Profile

Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle

Buying and Selling Radicle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

