Radix Trading 7.8% Lower This Week (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Radix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. Radix has a total market cap of $112.35 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radix has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.24 or 0.00458604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00062563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.98 or 0.00142155 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00056041 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00079146 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $329.14 or 0.00577800 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About Radix

Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

Radix Token Trading

