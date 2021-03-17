Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDWR. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Radware by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Radware by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Radware by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Radware during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. Radware has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radware will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

