Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.07

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and traded as high as $5.44. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 176 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.