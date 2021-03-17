Raise Hits Market Capitalization of $88,204.65 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 27.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Raise has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Raise has a market cap of $88,204.65 and approximately $722.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

