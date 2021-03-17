RAMP (RAMP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.69 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a market cap of $101.20 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.00462801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00061401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00144809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00054929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00078225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $364.33 or 0.00618223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,127,271 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

