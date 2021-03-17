Rapidz (RPZX) Trading Up 4.4% This Week

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Rapidz has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Rapidz token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $52,254.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00051731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.12 or 0.00636372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00070182 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00025140 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00033516 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.