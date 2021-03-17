Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 369,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 371,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

RTLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.41.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 246,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after buying an additional 642,597 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,124,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 59,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 354,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 32,284 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.