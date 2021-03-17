Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Up 32.5% This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 30.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $7.55 million and approximately $87,815.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.24 or 0.00465151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00061922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00146240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00079222 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $351.90 or 0.00594699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

