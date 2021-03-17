Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.14 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $3.14 million and $112,898.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.03 or 0.00450607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00061221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00147813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00055478 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00076142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.82 or 0.00564180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,330,445,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.