Ravencoin (RVN) Trading 18.9% Higher Over Last Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and approximately $524.80 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.96 or 0.00461855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00061533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00052638 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.58 or 0.00159507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.56 or 0.00645249 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,356,320,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.