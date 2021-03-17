Raydium Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $106.27 million and $6.90 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $9.43 or 0.00016018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.79 or 0.00461826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00061719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.72 or 0.00140557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00055493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00078225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $358.27 or 0.00608770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,273,830 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

