Raymond James Boosts Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$5.50

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.04.

Shares of BNE stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,016. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.03. The stock has a market cap of C$133.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.77.

In other news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$31,906.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,168,737 shares in the company, valued at C$11,084,254.81. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 94,400 shares of company stock valued at $232,799.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

