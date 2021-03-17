Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 27,344 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,089,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,344 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Chevron worth $176,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,454,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,223,000 after acquiring an additional 737,344 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Chevron by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after acquiring an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,614,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,249,000 after acquiring an additional 689,981 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,350,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,493,000 after acquiring an additional 674,338 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,644,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.86. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $206.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

