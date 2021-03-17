Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 44,702 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,062 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,702 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $118,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.56. 363,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,905,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.