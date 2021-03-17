Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,982,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,056 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $99,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,852,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,361,000 after acquiring an additional 817,660 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 288,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after acquiring an additional 40,725 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 61,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,278,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.45. 264,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,691,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.