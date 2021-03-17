Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 13,343 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.97% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $99,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,257,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.86. 5,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,848. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.