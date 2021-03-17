Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 16,775 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $96,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,137,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.52. The stock had a trading volume of 142,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,231,975. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $287.55 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

