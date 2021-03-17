Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 443,622 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,489,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,622 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $177,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 771,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,747,000 after buying an additional 39,333 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 180.2% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,085. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $132.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.63.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

