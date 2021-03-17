Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,371 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $109,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.33.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,173 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.26. 51,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,014. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $144.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.42 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

