Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $111 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $111,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,160. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $153.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.