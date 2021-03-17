Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $125.41 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $125,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,416,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 691.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total value of $145,842.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33 shares in the company, valued at $68,754.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,347 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,531. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $31.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,061.32. 23,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,336. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,043.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1,763.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

