Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $185.43 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $185,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.17. 382,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,354,408. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $137.85 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.93 and its 200-day moving average is $173.02.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

