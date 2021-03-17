Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $334.96 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,644,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155,738 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.59% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $334,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,713,000 after acquiring an additional 570,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,968,000 after acquiring an additional 177,229 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after acquiring an additional 126,693 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after acquiring an additional 971,586 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,093,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,885,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.16. 112,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,596. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.31. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

