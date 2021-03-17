Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $95.78 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,531 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 6.11% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $95,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 394.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the period.

Shares of JKH stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.24. The stock had a trading volume of 18,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,044. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.06. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $183.44 and a one year high of $420.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

