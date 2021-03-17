Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,923 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $135,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.19. The company had a trading volume of 18,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,265. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.55. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $119.84.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

