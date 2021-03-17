Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of CME Group worth $123,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after acquiring an additional 764,909 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,704,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,438,000 after acquiring an additional 61,595 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,179,000 after acquiring an additional 202,059 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of CME Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,803,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,310,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,300 shares of company stock worth $4,946,990. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $216.75. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.95.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.