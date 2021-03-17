Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,511,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,749 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $380,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 774,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 266,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $72.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,061,124 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

