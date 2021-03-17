Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,081,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,136 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $107,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,278. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $52.29.

