Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 36,848 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $162,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $278.73. The company had a trading volume of 365,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,361,885. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.74 and a 200-day moving average of $269.71. The company has a market capitalization of $793.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $84,090.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,321,691 shares of company stock valued at $351,353,616. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.